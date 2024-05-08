Stifel Nicolaus Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $67.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.08.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

BRBR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 147,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,099. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.