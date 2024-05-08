Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of International Business Machines Call Options (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 145,283 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average volume of 46,814 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.