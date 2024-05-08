StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 7.5 %

CLLS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 1,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.