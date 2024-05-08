StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Down 7.5 %
CLLS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 1,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
