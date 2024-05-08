StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

