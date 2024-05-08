StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MIXT

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.