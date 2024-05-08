StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys



Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

