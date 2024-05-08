StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.