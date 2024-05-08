StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.