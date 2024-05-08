StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.23. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 227.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

