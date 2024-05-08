Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,877 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.