Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day moving average is $240.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

