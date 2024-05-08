Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

