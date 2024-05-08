Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 512.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 120,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $520.26 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.21 and its 200 day moving average is $534.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

