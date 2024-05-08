Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

GM stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

