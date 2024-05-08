Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

