Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $36,544,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 328,922 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,767,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.