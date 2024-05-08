Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 594 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $248.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average of $253.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

