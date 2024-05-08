Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BILL by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BILL by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

