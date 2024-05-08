Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $636.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
