Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $636.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

