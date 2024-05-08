Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 2.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $841.66 and last traded at $839.53. Approximately 1,584,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,438,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $819.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.69.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 73.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

