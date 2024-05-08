Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Stories
