Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

