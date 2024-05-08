SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.78 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $242.94 million and approximately $32.78 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,205,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,124,155 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.