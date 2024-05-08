SVB Leerink Upgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to “Outperform”

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

