Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.83

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.83 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 10573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,209,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,167,000 after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 15.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,949,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sylvamo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

