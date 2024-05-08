Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 1.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.26 and last traded at $143.53. 4,228,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 15,257,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.11.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $744.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

