TD Cowen Increases WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $13.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

KLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 7.3 %

KLG traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 967,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

