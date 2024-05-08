TD Cowen Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $37.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of CFLT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,325. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

