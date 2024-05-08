TD Securities Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$258.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$245.00.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$231.21. 207,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,705. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$223.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$213.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

