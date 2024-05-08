Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.36

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 954796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,176.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,227. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

