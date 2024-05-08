TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0222 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $198.25 million and $61.78 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00055466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,385,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,415,124 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

