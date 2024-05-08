Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.89

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1608924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

