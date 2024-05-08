Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 348.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 70,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $183.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,546. The stock has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

