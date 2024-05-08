TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

