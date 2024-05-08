The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $178.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.14. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

