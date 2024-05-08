The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EL opened at $129.52 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

