The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

