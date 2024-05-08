The Root Network (ROOT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $42.98 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Root Network has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. The Root Network has a market capitalization of $42.98 million and $6.14 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.04585421 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,031,893.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

