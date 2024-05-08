The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.