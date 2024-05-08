Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $716.94 million and approximately $36.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00055518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,540,288,801 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

