Thomas M. Krummel Sells 20,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 2.2 %

PRCT opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 70.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 259,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,797 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 303,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $293,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.