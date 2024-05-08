Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.64

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.64 and last traded at $168.23, with a volume of 46762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

