TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Cut to $19.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

TIM Stock Down 1.4 %

TIM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 323,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. TIM has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 73,388 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 322,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in TIM by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

