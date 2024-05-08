TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Cut to $19.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
TIM Stock Down 1.4 %
TIM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 323,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. TIM has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.14.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
