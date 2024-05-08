TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Sells C$505,347.27 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:X traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.66. 25,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.24 and a 12-month high of C$37.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

