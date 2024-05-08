Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Toast by 481.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.