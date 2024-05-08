Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.71 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $19.71 billion and $208.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00009292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,163.48 or 1.00050861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003691 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,332,398 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,305,623.670867 with 3,473,389,835.8896174 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.75953763 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $173,802,447.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

