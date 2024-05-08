TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.19. 120,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,201. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

