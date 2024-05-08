TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BLD traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.84. 147,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,525. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.66. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

