TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,199.87.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,310.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,217.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,083.86. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $766.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.02. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

