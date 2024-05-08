TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $31.75-$33.09 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,310.40 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $766.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,083.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

