TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 30,000 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $3,902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 637,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,221. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

